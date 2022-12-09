Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ ASO opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a one year low of $25.10 and a one year high of $57.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Announces Dividend

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.17%.

Insider Transactions at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,798,674.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock worth $5,704,626. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

