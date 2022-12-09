Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Academy Sports and Outdoors ( NASDAQ:ASO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

