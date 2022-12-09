Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Loop Capital

Posted by on Dec 9th, 2022

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by Loop Capital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ASO. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.30.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASO opened at $56.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.81. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 1 year low of $25.10 and a 1 year high of $57.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASOGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.23. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 44.64% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is 4.17%.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In related news, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total transaction of $5,427,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,422,839.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, SVP Heather A. Davis sold 6,307 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.13, for a total transaction of $272,020.91. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,798,674.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 112,000 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.46, for a total value of $5,427,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,422,839.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 118,407 shares of company stock valued at $5,704,626. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ASO. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 135.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 55.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; team sports equipment, including baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, and volleyball; fitness equipment and accessories, and nutrition supplies; and patio furniture, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, playsets, watersports, and pet equipment, as well as electronics products, watches, consumables, batteries, etc.

Recommended Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.