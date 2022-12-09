Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.52

Shares of Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.52, with a volume of 10330 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.64 million and a P/E ratio of -0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.41.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

