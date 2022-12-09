Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) Trading 5.8% Higher

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.19 and last traded at $23.97. 14,956 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,276,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aehr Test Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Aehr Test Systems in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Aehr Test Systems Trading Up 5.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $703.60 million, a P/E ratio of 77.55 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00.

Insider Activity

Aehr Test Systems ( NASDAQ:AEHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.67 million for the quarter. Aehr Test Systems had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 22.10%. On average, analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total value of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,101.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 21,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $460,110.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 193,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,060,518. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth B. Spink sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $559,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 127,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,101.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,081 shares of company stock valued at $4,382,992. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Aehr Test Systems

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Aehr Test Systems by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Aehr Test Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 5.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 60,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 32.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

