Alamos Gold (TSE:AGI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.57

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSE:AGI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$13.57 and last traded at C$13.51, with a volume of 384802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.21.
AGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.51.
The company has a market cap of C$5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$10.26.
In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. In other Alamos Gold news, Director John Mccluskey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.25, for a total value of C$1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 694,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,123,176. Also, Senior Officer Christine Barwell sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.38, for a total transaction of C$57,226.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$538,090.08. In the last quarter, insiders sold 350,610 shares of company stock worth $3,847,813.
