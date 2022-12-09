Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 17,456 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Stock

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 17,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.64, for a total transaction of $46,083.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,801 shares in the company, valued at $437,714.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Oscar Health Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of OSCR stock opened at $2.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. Oscar Health, Inc. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $11.07.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $978.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.12 million. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 16.72% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. Analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Oscar Health

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Oscar Health by 959.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 9,173 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Oscar Health by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oscar Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Oscar Health to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

About Oscar Health

Get Rating

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

Featured Articles

