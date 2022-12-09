Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Price Target Raised to SEK 275 at Credit Suisse Group

Alfa Laval Corporate (OTCMKTS:ALFVY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 265 to SEK 275 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ALFVY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Alfa Laval Corporate in a report on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 295 to SEK 285 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Alfa Laval Corporate from SEK 234 to SEK 241 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval Corporate presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $305.33.

Get Alfa Laval Corporate alerts:

Alfa Laval Corporate Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALFVY opened at $28.90 on Thursday. Alfa Laval Corporate has a 52-week low of $22.73 and a 52-week high of $42.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.43.

About Alfa Laval Corporate

Alfa Laval Corporate AB provides heat transfer, separation, and fluid handling products and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three divisions: Energy, Food & Water, and Marine. It offers oil/gas-fired steam and composite steam boilers, exhaust gas economizer, and ballast water treatment systems, and exhaust gas cleaning products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alfa Laval Corporate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.