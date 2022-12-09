Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) Shares Down 6.3%

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) fell 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.33 and last traded at $7.45. 18,942 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,119,231 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.95.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Allakos from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.00.
Allakos Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $651.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Allakos
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Allakos in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Allakos in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Allakos
Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Allakos (ALLK)
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.