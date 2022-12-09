Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Trading Down 5.4%

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Rating) shares traded down 5.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $71.60 and last traded at $72.03. 1,796 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 191,021 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.14.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $153.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allegiant Travel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.55 and its 200-day moving average is $99.23.

Allegiant Travel ( NASDAQ:ALGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $560.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.65 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a positive return on equity of 1.68%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CMO Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $90,775.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 16,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,772.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 74.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,443 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 2.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 196.3% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 4,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 9.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 19.5% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2022, it operated a fleet of 110 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

