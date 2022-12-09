Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Trading Up 4.4%

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating)’s share price was up 4.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $42.25 and last traded at $42.23. Approximately 45,642 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 733,026 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.44.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AYX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Alteryx from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Alteryx from $127.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Alteryx from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.39 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.30). Alteryx had a negative net margin of 44.55% and a negative return on equity of 103.88%. The business had revenue of $215.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.11 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of Alteryx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 147.5% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

