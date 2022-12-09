American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 473,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,624 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of American Electric Power worth $45,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $109.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.60.

American Electric Power Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.77. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 10.73%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This is a boost from American Electric Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.74%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

