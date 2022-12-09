American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Tuesday, December 6th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.55 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.59. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.55 per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AMH. Raymond James downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $32.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.95, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $44.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.55 per share, with a total value of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the second quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the third quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

Featured Articles

