American Lithium’s (LI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital restated their buy rating on shares of American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Shares of CVE:LI opened at C$2.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$581.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50. American Lithium has a one year low of C$1.56 and a one year high of C$5.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 10.41 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

American Lithium (CVE:LI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.03). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that American Lithium will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Lithium Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in the United States. It principally focuses on the TLC Claystones project covering an area of approximately 5,052 hectares located in the town of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Falchani Lithium project and the Macusani Uranium project located in Puno, Peru.

