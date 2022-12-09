Amplitude’s (AMPL) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $24.29.

Amplitude stock opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.15. Amplitude has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $62.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76.

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative return on equity of 25.09% and a negative net margin of 41.05%. The firm had revenue of $61.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $48,507.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,433,958. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total value of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $272,878. Corporate insiders own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMPL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Amplitude by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,461,000 after acquiring an additional 45,597 shares during the last quarter. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplitude in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,931,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 58,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Amplitude by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,097,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,978,000 after acquiring an additional 125,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in Amplitude by 5,056.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 637,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,868,000 after acquiring an additional 625,511 shares during the last quarter. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

