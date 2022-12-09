Analysts Set Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Target Price at $73.00

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.15.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APLS shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $59.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLS opened at $50.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $33.32 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average is $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.82 million. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 560.92% and a negative return on equity of 194.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will post -6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Apellis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.47, for a total value of $557,640.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,786,856.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Federico Grossi sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.93, for a total value of $124,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,383.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,000 shares of company stock worth $2,265,393 in the last quarter. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.