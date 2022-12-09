Analysts Set Expectations for Black Stone Minerals, L.P.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 7th. KeyCorp analyst T. Rezvan now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.57. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Black Stone Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $1.68 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Black Stone Minerals’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BSM. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.25.

Shares of NYSE:BSM opened at $16.85 on Friday. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $20.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.68%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.75%.

In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Dawn Smajstrla sold 5,300 shares of Black Stone Minerals stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.41, for a total transaction of $102,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,734.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.39 per share, with a total value of $409,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,273,012 shares in the company, valued at $37,254,666.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 100,000 shares of company stock worth $1,730,750 in the last 90 days. 21.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSM. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $188,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 399.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,481 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 74,192 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 5,238 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 159.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 309,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 190,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,467 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,473 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.06% of the company’s stock.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

