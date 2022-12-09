Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of AON worth $40,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in AON by 120.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 9,452 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $40,643,000. Prana Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $31,169,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in AON during the second quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in AON by 278.5% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on AON from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on AON in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AON currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.63.

AON Stock Up 0.8 %

AON stock opened at $306.57 on Friday. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $246.21 and a 1-year high of $341.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $63.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $281.29.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. AON’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon plc will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.39%.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

