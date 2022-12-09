AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires 97,453 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,344,282 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,453 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 1.89% of Yelp worth $36,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Yelp by 16.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,033 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Yelp by 33.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,944 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Yelp during the first quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Yelp by 346.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 6,641 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YELP opened at $28.21 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.29. Yelp Inc. has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $39.26. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 53.23 and a beta of 1.39.

In related news, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 180,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.23, for a total transaction of $175,380.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 271,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,879.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CTO Sam Eaton sold 5,547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 180,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,421,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 35,094 shares of company stock worth $1,168,608 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

YELP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Yelp from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Yelp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Yelp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yelp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Yelp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

