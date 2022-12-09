AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 331,305 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,250 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Darden Restaurants worth $37,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,832,043 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,104,832,000 after purchasing an additional 857,052 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after purchasing an additional 394,786 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after purchasing an additional 362,658 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,608,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 5,022.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 336,143 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $40,166,000 after purchasing an additional 329,581 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

In other Darden Restaurants news, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total value of $1,446,053.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel J. Kiernan sold 10,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $1,446,053.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,522.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,057 shares of company stock worth $6,092,586. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut Darden Restaurants from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $131.00 to $129.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

NYSE:DRI opened at $143.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.22. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a one year low of $110.96 and a one year high of $155.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $139.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.68.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 40.33% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 67.13%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

