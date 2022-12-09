AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,461,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,167,962 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CNO Financial Group were worth $43,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,618,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,544,000 after buying an additional 102,569 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 160,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 9,596 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 288.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 444,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,041,000 after buying an additional 330,030 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $700,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 604,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,934,000 after buying an additional 53,099 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CNO Financial Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CNO Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

CNO Financial Group Trading Up 0.8 %

CNO opened at $22.66 on Friday. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $26.74. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $905.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 14.25%.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

