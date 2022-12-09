AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 231,567 Shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,536,331 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,567 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 2.50% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $41,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,087,000. Varde Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,739,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 883,736 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 373,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,230,217 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,584,000 after purchasing an additional 329,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,451,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Tri Pointe Homes from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes Stock Performance

In other news, COO Thomas J. Mitchell sold 94,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total transaction of $1,780,688.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 371,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,485.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $18.58 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $14.59 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.66.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

