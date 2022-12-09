AQR Capital Management LLC Buys 2,341,243 Shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341,243 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.78% of Playtika worth $42,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTK. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,483,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 18,297 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Playtika by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 152,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 9,498 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Playtika by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTK opened at $8.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.81 and a 1 year high of $21.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Playtika ( NASDAQ:PLTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). Playtika had a net margin of 11.02% and a negative return on equity of 130.35%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Playtika Holding Corp. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BTIG Research cut shares of Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Playtika from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

In related news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,260,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

