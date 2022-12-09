AQR Capital Management LLC Has $37.25 Million Position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,671,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,420 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mattel were worth $37,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mattel by 74.7% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Mattel by 366.5% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mattel by 93.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MAT opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mattel, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.22.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Mattel had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Mattel to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

