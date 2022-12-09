AQR Capital Management LLC Has $37.82 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 494,541 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 212,949 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $37,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 36.6% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 279.5% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Shares of NASDAQ AMD opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $156.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.10 and a 200-day moving average of $79.99. The company has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

