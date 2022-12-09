AQR Capital Management LLC Has $38.49 Million Stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 409,321 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 62,461 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $38,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 111.8% in the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.4% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 119.3% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 664.1% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 171.0% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:ICE opened at $104.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $58.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.60 and a 52-week high of $138.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.25.

Intercontinental Exchange Dividend Announcement

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 33.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,971,705 shares in the company, valued at $313,128,555.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $169,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,585.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 30,000 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $3,161,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,971,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,128,555.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,477 shares of company stock worth $11,889,614 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Intercontinental Exchange from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.75.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

