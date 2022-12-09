AQR Capital Management LLC Has $38.86 Million Stock Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

AQR Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 804,250 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 67,173 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.29% of LKQ worth $38,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in LKQ by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,559 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in LKQ by 16.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 144,694 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,492 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in LKQ by 4.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,093 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in LKQ by 10.4% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 7,916 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in LKQ by 13.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,199,396 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $54,465,000 after purchasing an additional 138,300 shares during the period. 98.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LKQ alerts:

LKQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $53.46 on Friday. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.60 and a 200-day moving average of $51.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.38.

LKQ Increases Dividend

LKQ ( NASDAQ:LKQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This is a boost from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total value of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ Profile

(Get Rating)

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LKQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.