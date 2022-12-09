AQR Capital Management LLC Has $39.51 Million Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 126.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 355,703 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of General Electric worth $39,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $83.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.78. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $103.73.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 7.78%. The business had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -5.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GE. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.