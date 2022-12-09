AQR Capital Management LLC Has $40.49 Million Stock Position in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 446,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,827 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $40,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bunge by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,291 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 12,997 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bunge by 130.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after buying an additional 21,155 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Bunge by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in Bunge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $105,666.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BG shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Bunge in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.71.

NYSE BG opened at $96.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.41. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $128.40.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $16.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.73 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 13.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Bunge’s payout ratio is 25.43%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

