AQR Capital Management LLC Has $43.29 Million Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 175,609 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 36,604 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $43,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 688.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 44.9% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the first quarter worth $45,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

Shares of BDX stock opened at $247.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.67. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $280.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BDX shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.