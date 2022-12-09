AQR Capital Management LLC Has $44.02 Million Stock Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 212,199 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.93% of Brunswick worth $44,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 492.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Brunswick by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. 93.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BC. Citigroup lowered their price target on Brunswick from $106.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Brunswick from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Brunswick from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their price target on Brunswick from $83.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.38.

Shares of BC opened at $72.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.57. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $103.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.81 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 36.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.51%.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

