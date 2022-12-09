AQR Capital Management LLC Has $45.83 Million Position in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 65.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,132,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,010,044 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $45,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Vale by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,462 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vale by 255.7% in the 2nd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vale by 104.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vale stock opened at $16.43 on Friday. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $21.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.54 and its 200-day moving average is $14.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.38. Vale had a return on equity of 53.54% and a net margin of 45.53%. The company had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.13 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Vale S.A. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on VALE shares. Itau BBA Securities lowered Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Vale in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vale from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

Vale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.