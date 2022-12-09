AQR Capital Management LLC Has $47.43 Million Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 142.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,908,148 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708,759 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.75% of Western Union worth $47,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Western Union in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Union during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 148.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 431.8% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Union by 194.8% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Union alerts:

Insider Activity at Western Union

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey A. Joerres acquired 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,445.80. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 167,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,148,607.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Western Union Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of WU opened at $13.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $20.40. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.31.

WU has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Western Union from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Western Union from $14.00 to $13.50 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Western Union from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. UBS Group lowered Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Western Union from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Union presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $14.88.

Western Union Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents; and offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through websites and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.