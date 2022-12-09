AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 16,367 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 255,583 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,367 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $42,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,178 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 0.3% during the second quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 26,597 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,450,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 7.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 4.2% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,073 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 1.3% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of VeriSign in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of VeriSign to $216.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

VeriSign Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $197.40 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.25 and a 1 year high of $257.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25 and a beta of 0.99.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 59.07% and a negative return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total value of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,171,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 692 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.35, for a total transaction of $139,334.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,144 shares of company stock valued at $630,991 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

