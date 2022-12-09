AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 167,555 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,300,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,555 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chemours were worth $40,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 223.6% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 66,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 46,065 shares in the last quarter. Luminus Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 2.2% during the second quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 323,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 445.0% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 185,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,946,000 after acquiring an additional 151,620 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 3.2% during the second quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 153,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,910,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 0.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 298,137 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after acquiring an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chemours alerts:

Chemours Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CC opened at $29.84 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.88. The Chemours Company has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

Chemours ( NYSE:CC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Chemours Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CC shares. StockNews.com upgraded Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Chemours from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price target on Chemours from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

About Chemours

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.