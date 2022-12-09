AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 348,724 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 763,964 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 348,724 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $47,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 16.5% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $426,000. FCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $632,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in PDC Energy by 14.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,805,913 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $357,703,000 after buying an additional 753,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total value of $60,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,804,649.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,839 shares of company stock worth $4,883,196. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PDCE opened at $64.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.41. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.00 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.75.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

