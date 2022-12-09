AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $36,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.5% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 3.4% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 21.6% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 7,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

ATVI stock opened at $74.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $58.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.47 and a 52-week high of $86.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Activision Blizzard Profile

ATVI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.11.

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

