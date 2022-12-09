AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 271,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,086 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $41,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in Whirlpool by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHR stock opened at $145.36 on Friday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $124.43 and a twelve month high of $245.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $154.86.

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.76 by ($1.27). Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio is 112.72%.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

