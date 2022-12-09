AQR Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 165.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 277,674 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 172,943 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $47,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gould Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management increased its stake in Netflix by 133.3% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management increased its stake in Netflix by 483.3% in the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its stake in Netflix by 20,000.0% in the second quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $240.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. KGI Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.32.

Netflix Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $310.26 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $630.24. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $274.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.