AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,331,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323,726 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $42,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Macy’s in the first quarter worth $477,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Macy’s by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 707,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,240,000 after acquiring an additional 21,400 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Macy’s by 1,247.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 157,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,836,000 after acquiring an additional 145,793 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Macy’s by 139.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 85,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Macy’s during the second quarter valued at $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on M shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Macy’s to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Macy’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

NYSE:M opened at $22.98 on Friday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.10 and a 1-year high of $28.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 42.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is 13.13%.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

