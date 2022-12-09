AQR Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,978 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $39,313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Point72 Europe London LLP boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 143.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 53,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,666,000 after buying an additional 31,664 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 616.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,953,000 after buying an additional 280,289 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 16.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 252,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,362,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 4.3 %

NYSE EL opened at $242.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.37. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.99.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $298.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $273.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $265.00.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

