AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 25,069 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 288,953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 25,069 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $44,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 90.9% during the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 18,437 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 8,781 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 7.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,982 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,013,000 after purchasing an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 22.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,718 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 40.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Acuity Brands by 118.2% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 6,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Acuity Brands Price Performance

NYSE:AYI opened at $178.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.53. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.71 and a 12 month high of $220.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $179.54 and its 200 day moving average is $172.19.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 4th. The electronics maker reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 4.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AYI. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Acuity Brands from $225.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Acuity Brands from $181.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.43.

Acuity Brands Company Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

