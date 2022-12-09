ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.15

ARHT Media Inc. (CVE:ART – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 81000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

ARHT Media Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$26.92 million and a P/E ratio of -3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.18.

Get ARHT Media alerts:

ARHT Media (CVE:ART – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$2.03 million for the quarter.

ARHT Media Company Profile

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and distribution of digital human holograms and content worldwide. The company's patented technology allows for the capture, transmission, and display of the digital human holograms delivered to either an in-person or online audience, which are beamed onto virtually any stage in the world and displayed live for two-way interaction with an audience.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ARHT Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARHT Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.