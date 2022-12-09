AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 6.8%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 6.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.34 and last traded at $4.54. Approximately 130,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,322,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $29.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.3 %

The company has a quick ratio of 10.63, a current ratio of 10.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.73.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AST SpaceMobile

In other news, Director Adriana Cisneros bought 36,364 shares of AST SpaceMobile stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $200,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,702. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASTS. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 357.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Further Reading

