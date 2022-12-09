Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Purchased by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 103.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,545 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,337 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Atmos Energy worth $12,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 14.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 29,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,395,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 416.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,777 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 7,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total value of $121,407.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,079.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $117.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.57. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $93.72 and a 1-year high of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.92.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.08. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $722.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is a positive change from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Articles

