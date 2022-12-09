Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.54 Million Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 538.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZBH. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 13,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE ZBH opened at $125.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.41 billion, a PE ratio of 95.33, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.39 and a 12 month high of $135.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $112.68 and a 200-day moving average of $111.34.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zimmer Biomet

(Get Rating)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.