Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $1.56 Million Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,862 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,528 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $165,647,000 after buying an additional 654,164 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 130.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 158,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,669,000 after buying an additional 89,736 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,951 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,130,894 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $104,766,000 after buying an additional 176,943 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 3.5 %

SWKS stock opened at $95.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $164.47.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.00% and a net margin of 23.25%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.