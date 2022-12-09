Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 111.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,324 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Fortive by 103.9% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Fortive by 74.3% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of Fortive by 197.2% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Fortive Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:FTV opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $52.47 and a one year high of $76.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.95. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Fortive from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet upgraded Fortive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Fortive from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,929 shares in the company, valued at $4,314,412.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick K. Murphy sold 32,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total value of $2,247,945.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,412.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 13,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.44, for a total value of $900,396.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,078,703.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.