Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 519.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,354 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $1,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 42.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,350 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after acquiring an additional 16,066 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in National Fuel Gas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,352 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 100,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 7.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFG has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $62.79 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 52-week low of $58.12 and a 52-week high of $75.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.68. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.72.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.07). National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 26.88%. The business had revenue of $435.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.08 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 30.94%.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

