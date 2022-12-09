Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 924 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALB. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its position in Albemarle by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 175 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $294.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Insider Activity at Albemarle

Albemarle Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,753,524.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,741,465.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.25, for a total transaction of $630,562.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,524.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $256.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. Albemarle Co. has a 52-week low of $169.93 and a 52-week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $276.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.61. The stock has a market cap of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.98%.

About Albemarle

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.