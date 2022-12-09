Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 24,084 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,084 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.22% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSJN. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 371,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,103,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 210,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,178 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.3% during the first quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stelac Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $103,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSJN opened at $23.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.22 and its 200 day moving average is $23.36. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.73 and a fifty-two week high of $25.37.

